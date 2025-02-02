Shadi Paridar elected head of Iran chess

She was elected for a four-year term till 2029, Tehran Times reported.

In the elections held at Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Paridar secured 51 of 58 votes cast.

Kamal Javanmard came second with three votes.

Paridar, 38, has won Iranian Women Chess Championship four times. She won the Asian Under-16 Girls' Championship in 2002 in Tehran.

Paridar represented Iran in the Women's Chess Olympiads of 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010, and in the Women's Asian Team Chess Championships of 1995, 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2009.

MNA