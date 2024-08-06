Iran hopes stability returns to Bangladesh ASAP

The senior Iranian diplomat expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and the injured of the recent incidents in Bangladesh.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, in this critical and important situation, stands by the people of Bangladesh, he added.

He expressed hope that under the rule of law, unity, cohesion, and integrity of the people and the wise elites of Bangladesh, stability and peace would rapidly return to this important Islamic country.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will always remain a good and reliable friend for the people of Bangladesh."

The unrest gripped the South Asian nation last month after a High Court ruling that reinstated a law, under which, more than 50% of well-paid civil service jobs will be reserved for a specific class of people.

Hundreds of people have been killed, thousands injured, and thousands more, including several opposition political figures detained since the protests erupted against the government’s job quotas system.

There were numerous violent clashes between anti-, and pro-job reservation protesters as well as police.

MP/6187418