West lost face, honor due to backing Israel in war on Gaza

"To America and Europe, any people and groups who defend their lands against foreign occupying forces and fight to defend their homes, families and human dignity against an invading army armed to the teeth and murders of children and women are considered terrorists and backers of terrorists," Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a post on his X account.

"if anyone supports an oppressed nation under occupation, they are considered supporters of terrorism," added the spokesman, in an apparent reference to the United States and the Western countries' double standards and hypocritical stance against terrorism and human rights.

"But the occupying and murdering regime of Israel which has killed more than 40,000 people in 10 months, about 10,000 of whom are children not only is not called a terrorist [by the West], but also it is praised and provided with all kinds of political, security, military and weapons support," he added.

"The West has lost its dignity and honor in the war against Gaza and has suffered from ethical collapse and civilizational decline," Kan'ani noted at the end of his X post.

