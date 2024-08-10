Iran welcomes formation of interim government in Bangladesh

Nasser Kan’ani, Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the formation of the interim government in Bangladesh headed by senior adviser “Muhammad Yunis”.

With the restoration of complete peace in the country, which is the desire of the people of Bangladesh, the general elections of the parliament will be held and the legal government of this country will be established as soon as possible, Kan’ani added.

He expressed hope that under the rule of law, unity, cohesion, and integrity of the people and the wise elites of Bangladesh, stability, and peace would rapidly return to this important Islamic country.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will always remain a good and reliable friend for the people of Bangladesh," he noted.

Back on August 06, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the 12th parliament that was formed through the January 7 national election amid the opposition boycott of polls.

Bangladesh's parliament was dissolved last week on Tuesday, the president's office said in a statement, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following violent protests demanding her ouster.

The announcement came hours after protesting student leaders set a deadline to dissolve parliament and warned a "strict program" would be launched if their deadline is not met.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will serve as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, local media reported early Wednesday.

