Tehran comments on reports of visit of US delegation to Iran

Commenting on a Kuwaiti newspaper's claim about the visit of the American delegation to Iran, Kanani stated, "This piece of news is not worth rejecting and is baseless."

Regarding sending a message to the Israeli regime through Egypt, he added, "We do not need to send a message to a regime whose identity we do not recognize."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior Iranian diplomat touched upon the support of the United States for Israel in the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh, saying, "We consider the Zionist regime to be the direct agent and the first responsible, which must accept all its consequences. Any party that supports these crimes should be aware of its consequences."

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps revealed more details about the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by the Israeli regime.

"This action was designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America," the statement reads.

According to the investigations, the terrorist operation was carried out by firing a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kilograms, along with a strong explosion, from outside the area of ​​the Haniyeh's place of accommodation, it added.

The IRGC also emphasized that it would avenge the blood of Haniyeh, adding that the terrorist Zionist regime would definitely face severe punishment at the appropriate time and place.

