Global determination required to eliminate nuclear weapons

On the occasion of International Day Against Nuclear Tests, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Geneva Ali Bahraini wrote on his X account, " This day is an opportunity to remember the devastating consequences of these tests for human life".

He added that every nuclear explosion is a backward step in the path of achieving a world free of nuclear weapons.

Bahraini stressed, "Today we need a global determination to completely eliminate nuclear weapons more than ever."

