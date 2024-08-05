Biden to discuss West Asia situation with Jordan's King

US President Joe Biden will convene his national security team on Monday to discuss developments in West Asia, said the White House.

The meeting, which is closed to the press, will be held in the situation room, Anadolu Agency reported.

Separately, Biden will speak with Jordan's King Abdullah II, the White House added.

Around 39,600 Palestinians have been killed in nearly 10 months since Israel launched a brutal onslaught against the Gaza Strip that began Oct. 7.

The assault has sparked increased regional tensions, with the latest escalation occurring last Wednesday when Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran, a day after an Israeli strike in a suburb of Beirut killed a senior military commander from the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

