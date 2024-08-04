Loading, unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port up 17%

Aboutaleb Geraylou, the head of Khuzestan’s Ports and Maritime Department, said that 16.3 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at this port during the mentioned four-month period.

The official also said that about five million tons of basic products were unloaded in this port during the first four months of the present year, showing 35-percent growth compared to the same time span of the past year.

He further announced that over 766,000 tons of general cargo was loaded and unloaded in Imam Khomeini port in the said four-month period, indicating four percent rise year on year.

Based on the latest data released by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), some 76,330,052 tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the country’s ports in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year.

As reported, during the mentioned four months more than 8.949 million tons of oil products and over 17.484 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports, while the loading of oil products in ports was reported to be 25.4 million tons, and the loading of non-oil goods was 24.494 million tons.

In total, more than 26.434 million tons of oil- and non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports in the said four months, and over 49.896 million tons of oil- and non-oil products were loaded.

