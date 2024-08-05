Basic commodities unloading at Iranian ports increases 14%

The Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced in a report that 7,453,720 tons of basic commodities were loaded at the ports during the four months.

Based on the data released by the organization, some 76,330,052 tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the country’s ports in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year.

As reported, during the mentioned four months more than 8.949 million tons of oil products and over 17.484 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports, while the loading of oil products in ports was reported to be 25.4 million tons, and the loading of non-oil goods was 24.494 million tons.

In total, more than 26.434 million tons of oil- and non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports in the said four months, and over 49.896 million tons of oil- and non-oil products were loaded.

During the said period, loading and unloading operations in the container sector reached 924,886 TEUs, which was four percent more than the 886,378 TEUs in the first four months of the past year.

AMK/TT