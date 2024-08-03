Iran beat Maldives in CAVA Women’s Volleyball Nations League

The Persians had started the campaign with a 3-1 loss against India but defeated Sri Lanka 3-2, Tehran Times reported.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet hosts Nepal on Sunday.

The competition kicked off at the National Sports Council in Kathmandu, Nepal, on August 1.

According to the competition format, all five participating teams will contest a single round robin and will be ranked first to fifth places respectively according to performances of each team. After that, team finishing on the bottom fifth place will leave the competition.

The teams finishing first to fourth places will contest the cross semifinals on Aug. 6, with the first-ranked team challenging the fourth place and the second-ranked side fighting it out with the third place. The two winning teams will then advance to the showdown and fight for the eventual crown on Aug. 7.

The CAVA Women’s Nations League promises to be an exciting event, showcasing top-tier volleyball talent and fostering international sportsmanship.

MNA