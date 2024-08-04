Iran defeat Nepal in CAVA Women’s Volleyball Nations

The Persians had started the campaign with a 3-1 loss against India but defeated Sri Lanka 3-2 and the Maldives 3-0, Tehran Times reported.

The national Iranian team moved up to the top of the table.

The competition kicked off at the National Sports Council in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Aug. 1.

According to the competition format, all five participating teams contest a single round robin and will be ranked first to fifth places respectively according to performances of each team. After that, team finishing on the bottom fifth place will leave the competition.

The teams finishing first to fourth places will contest the cross semifinals on Aug. 6, with the first-ranked team challenging the fourth place and the second-ranked side fighting it out with the third place. The two winning teams will then advance to the showdown and fight for the eventual crown on Aug. 7.

