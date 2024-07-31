Qatar, Egypt say assassinations damage Gaza truce chances

"Political assassinations and continued targeting of civilians in Gaza, while talks continue, leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side?" Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani wrote on X, Reuters reported.

"Peace needs serious partners & a global stance against the disregard for human life."

Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement that a "dangerous Israeli escalation policy" over the past two days had undermined efforts to broker an end to the fighting in Gaza.

"The coincidence of this regional escalation with the lack of progress in the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza increases the complexity of the situation and indicates the absence of Israeli political will to calm it down," the statement said.

"It undercuts the strenuous efforts made by Egypt and its partners to stop the war in the Gaza Strip and put an end to the human suffering of the Palestinian people," it added.

A final deal to halt more than nine months of war has been complicated by changes sought by Israel, sources have told Reuters, and there was no sign of progress at the latest round of talks in Rome on Sunday.

Haniyeh, who mainly resided in Qatar, was martyred in the early hours of the morning in Iran, raising fears of a wider escalation in West Asia shaken by Israel's war in Gaza and a worsening conflict in Lebanon.

SD/PR