Iran’s oil sales hit $15.7 billion in 4 months: IRICA chief

Mohammad Rezvanifar stated that Iran’s balance of trade with the oil included reached +$14 billion.

Iran exported $15.7 billion worth of oil in the first four months in the Iranian calendar (from March 21 to July 22, 2024), he emphasized.

With respect to products imported into the country, the IRICA chief noted that $18.5 billion worth of products were imported into the country in that four-month period, showing a six percent decline compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He further pointed out that exports of non-oil products registered an eight percent growth in that period.

Accordingly, the country’s balance of trade with the oil excluded hit -$1 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezvanifar noted that $800 million worth of gold ingots were imported into the country from March 21 to July 22, 2024.

Regarding the export of the petrochemicals, the IRICA chief added that $7.7 billion worth of the petrochemicals were exported from the country between March 21 to July 22, 2024.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Turkey, Germany and India were of the countries imported the Iranian products in this period, he added.

