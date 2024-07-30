Leader hails Hezbollah's response to Israeli war on Gaza

"Hezbollah's policy since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation was completely thoughtful, wise and expedient," Ayatollah Khamenei said in meeting with Sheikh Naim Qassem.

The Leader considered the existing harmony between the various groups in Lebanon and their support for the positions and decisions of the Resistance as a sign of the success of Lebanon's Hezbollah in the political sphere of that country.

He called on Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General to say hello to Secretary General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah for him and tell him "I always pray for him and all the commanders and combatants of the Lebanese Resistance."

Qassem, for his part, gave a report on the latest developments in Lebanon and the battles on the northern front of occupied Palestine.

The Hezbollah's delegation led by its deputy were in Tehran for the new Iranian president's inauguration.

