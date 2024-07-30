Egypt FM meets with Ali Bagheri Kani

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Ati arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport this morning to participate in the presidential inauguration ceremony.

He met and held talks with Ali Bagheri Kani on Tuesday afternoon.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on Tuesday, July 30.

