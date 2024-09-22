Israel displayed level of barbarity unprecedented in decades

Speaking at the funeral ceremony of Ibrahim Aqeel and Mahmoud Yassin Hamad in Dahiyeh, southern suburbs of Beirut, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary General said that the criminal Zionist regime has the highest level of savagery which “we have not seen its brutality in the contemporary world of today."

Israel sought in vain to paralyze resistance, and stop support for Gaza, he said, adding that the Resistance fighters foiled Israeli plots.

Israeli regime will not achieve goals in Gaza, captives can only be released through an exchange deal, he also added.

"Threats will not stop us, we are ready to face all military challenges," he noted.

He went on to say that US publicity cannot hide its complicity in the Israeli genocide in Gaza

