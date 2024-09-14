  1. Politics
Sanaei:

‘Integration, unity with neighbors’ Pezeshkian’s discourse

'Integration, unity with neighbors' Pezeshkian's discourse

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs said that convergence, unity and amity with the neighboring and regional countries is the discourse of President Pezeshkian.

In a post on his X account, Sanaei wrote, there were various programs during President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to neighboring Iraq which lasted two and a half days and the president's plane landed in five Iraqi cities."

Conveying the message of friendship, signing 14 cooperation documents, preparing a strategic agreement and accelerating the implementation of the security agreement and economic plans were among the results of the trip, he added.

During the trip to Iraq, it was revealed that, along with pursuing the discourse of "unity" or national consensus for the country, President Pezeshkian’s proposal for cooperation with neighboring and regional countries shows that he also pursues the discourse of regional convergence and unity.  

