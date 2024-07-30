Hashd al Shabi chairman visits Ain al-Asad airbase

Falih Al-Fayyadh on his visit to Ain al-Asad airbase met with several security commanders of Anbar Province of Iraq.

His visit was an inspection visit to the base to see the level of the preparedness of th units stationed there.

Ain al-Asad is an airbase in the west of Iraq and one of the most important which houses the American soldiers.

On July 26, this base was hit by two rockets.

Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.

