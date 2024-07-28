US base in eastern Syria comes under rocket attack

Arab news sources reported a fresh rocket attack that targeted the United States military base early on Sunday.

No groups have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Saturday morning, local media sources reported that several rockets hit a US military base in Syria's Koniko gas field.

The gas field is located in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province and the American military forces use it as a base.

On Friday, Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest US military base in Iraq, was once again targeted by rockets.

An Iraqi source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that two rockets hit the Ain al-Asad military base.

Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.

