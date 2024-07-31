Harsh, crushing punishment awaits Zionist regime: Ghalibaf

Speaking in a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, who was in Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ghalibaf pointed to the martyrdom of Chief of the Political Bureau of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Martyr Ismail Haniyeh and stated, “Although more than 300 days have passed since the Zionist regime’s attacks in Gaza, the regime has not been able to achieve any success in northern front of the occupied territories, so that the Zionist regime has become desperate and resorts to the state terrorism.”

Condoling the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh who was one of the outstanding figures in the Resistance Front, Ghalibaf added that Martyr Haniyeh was a symbol of the martyrs of al-Quds and had an irreplaceable role in the Resistance Front.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the parliament speaker said that Iran and Syria have high capabilities and potential to expand their ties in various political, economic, social and cultural fields.

Syrian prime minister, for his part, referred to the amicable relations between Tehran and Damascus and noted that his country attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Arnous further pointed to the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinians in Gaza and added that the heinous measures taken by the Zionist regime indicates that Zionists are seeking to escalate tension in the region in order to compensate for their defeats.

Regarding the assassination of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh early on Wednesday morning, the prime minister of Syria strongly condemned the assassination and said, “We believe that the Axis of Resistance, ranging from Iran, to Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, will always continue its path with utmost might.”

MA/6181723