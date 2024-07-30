Ghalibaf hosts head of National Assembly of Mali

Malik Jao the National Assembly of Mali has traveled to Iran for the inauguration ceremony of Iran President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

10 delegations headed by the presidents and prime ministers of different countries, 15 delegations headed by the presidents of different countries' parliaments, 16 delegations headed by vice presidents, deputy prime ministers, vice presidents of parliaments and ministers of different countries, 17 delegations headed by special envoys, as well as secretary generals and ambassadors and 12 delegations, headed by resident or non-resident ambassadors of the countries, will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's president, which will be held on Tuesday evening, July 30, in the hall of the Islamic Council.

