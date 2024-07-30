Hezbollah repels Israeli warplanes over Lebanon

Hezbollah’s air defenses repelled Israeli war jets that broke the sound barrier over Lebanese airspace, forcing them to retreat into occupied Palestine, said the Resistance movement in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah media office al-Manar TV English website reported that Israeli fighter jets caused sonic booms over several areas across south Lebanon.

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV reporter had reported that the Israeli fighter jet broke the sound barrier over Beirut and some other areas.

