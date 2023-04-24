Israeli regime targets Syria's Quneitra

The al-Mayadeen correspondent reported that the Zionist regime's army targeted an area in the east of Hader town in northern Quneitra with 12 shells.

According to the source, the shellings had no casualties.

The media of the Zionist regime claimed that the army targeted a military installation in the northern part of Quneitra on Monday morning, al-Mayadeen added.

The Israeli regime frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories.

The regime launched a similar attack on the Syrian capital in late October, during which most of its missiles were shot down by the Syrian air defenses.

The Israeli regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty by targeting military positions inside the country, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

In early November, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad strongly condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes, emphasizing that his country will definitely give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future.

