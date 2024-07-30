Iran, Kazakhstan parl. speakers meet in Tehran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met and held talks with Ashimbayev Maulen Sagathanuly, the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, on Tuesday morning.

Ghalibaf also met and held talks with officials of different states who are visiting Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country's newly-elected president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

