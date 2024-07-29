10,000 students, 400 teachers killed in Gaza: Ministry

The Palestinian Ministry of Education has said that 10,000 students and 400 teachers have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 7 last year.

More than 76 percent of schools in Gaza require “full reconstruction or major rehabilitation” to be functional, according to the United Nations.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/