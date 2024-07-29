One martyred, 4 injured in Israel drone attack on S Lebanon

The drones of the Zionist regime conducted an attack on a car on the way between Meiss Ej Jabal and Shaqra in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone attacked a motorcycle in the same area an hour later.

Lebanon National News Agency announced that one Lebanese was martyred and four others were injured as a result of this attack.

The Zionist regime widely targeted the southern regions of Lebanon last night.

Amid the Israeli intensified rhetoric against Hezbollah, the Lebanese movement on Saturday informed the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) against any Tel Aviv's foolish move to widen the war.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

The Hezbollah warning came hours after the Israeli regime stepped up its rhetoric against the Lebanese Resistance movement after the Majdal Shams incident.

Hezbollah fully rejected any involvement and responsibility for a deadly strike on the village of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, contrary to Israeli claims about the matter.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

