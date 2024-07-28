  1. World
90% children in Gaza suffering from malnutrition

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The Palestinian sources reported the critical situation of the Palestinian children in the besieged Gaza Strip, announcing that 90% of children in Gaza are suffering from severe malnutrition.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that more than a fifth of Gaza's residents is suffering from severe malnutrition.

The occupying forces of the Zionist regime still continues to obstruct the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the report added.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also stressed that 90 percent of Palestinian children in Gaza are suffering from the extreme food scarcity.

Almost 296 days after the aggression of the Zionist regime’s forces against Palestinians, the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip announced that 39,324 people were martyred and 90,830 others were injured.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

