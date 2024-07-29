Number of Gazans killed in Israeli attacks increases

At least 39,363 people have been killed and 90,923 others wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, according to the Health Ministry of the besieged enclave.

At least 39 Palestinians were killed in the past day, with 93 injured, the statement said.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/