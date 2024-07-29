Russia destroys Abrams tank by using Krasnopol smart munition

TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry artillery system’s commander that the tank got stuck in the mud and was subsequently destroyed by Russian artillery.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that Orlan-30 drone reconnaissance teams directed and controlled the attack on the tank.

The 2S19 Msta-S is a 152mm self-propelled howitzer (the Msta-B as the towed version) designed to wipe out and suppress various types of enemy combat hardware (artillery and mortar batteries, tanks, and other armored targets) and manpower, destroy its defensive sites, command posts, air defense, and anti-missile defense capabilities and deny the maneuver of its infantry and tank reserves.

The Msta-S has a maximum firing range of 20 km to 29 km, depending on the type of munitions, can carry an ammunition load of 50 shells, and has a cruising range of at least 500 km.

