Russia shot down several air targets on approach to Belgorod

"Our air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod region, several air targets were shot down on approach to the city," TASS reported, citing Gladkov's remarks on his Telegram channel.

"Much to our grief, one person died from his wounds. According to preliminary data, two civilians were wounded", he added.

According to preliminary information, as a result of the attack in Belgorod, windows were smashed in three private houses and 12 apartments in eight apartment buildings. Three business entities and two social facilities were damaged, and two cars were hit by shrapnel.

After repelling an air attack from the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Maysky, Belgorod region, the roof of a private house was broken, and a passenger car was damaged by shrapnel.

AMK/PR