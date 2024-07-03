Russian forces destroy another US-made Abrams tank in Ukraine

The tank was located by a reconnaissance UAV in the Avdeyevka area and was later destroyed with the use of a Msta-S self-propelled gun, reported TASS, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

"Artillery crews from the Battlegroup Center used a Krasnopol smart munition to destroy another Abrams M1 tank in the Avdeyevka area during the special military operation," the statement reads.

The 2S19 Msta-S is a 152mm self-propelled howitzer (the Msta-B as the towed version) designed to wipe out and suppress various types of enemy combat hardware (artillery and mortar batteries, tanks, and other armored targets) and manpower, destroy its defensive sites, command posts, air defense, and anti-missile defense capabilities and deny the maneuver of its infantry and tank reserves.

The Msta-S has a maximum firing range of 20 km to 29 km, depending on the type of munitions, can carry an ammunition load of 50 shells, and has a cruising range of at least 500 km.

AMK/PR