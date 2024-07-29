Germany resorts to Islamophobia by closure of Islamic center

In mid-November 2023, German police raided 54 locations nationwide in the so-called investigation of the Hamburg-based organization.

The AP quoted Germany's Interior Ministry as saying that the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) has long been under observation by the country’s domestic intelligence agency.

The IZH had said that it “condemns every form of violence and extremism and has always advocated peace, tolerance and interreligious dialogue.”

Following the measure, the European country took another aggressive action by closing IZH and its five sub-organizations.

Because of the ban, Germany’s Interior Ministry said four Shiite mosques in the country will be closed. The IZH’s assets are also being confiscated.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has claimed that the Islamic organization would be banned for propagating extremism, Dnyuz reported.

Also, dozens of German police forces raided the Blue Mosque in Hamburg early on Wednesday morning.

The mosque, located in a central upmarket area on the shore of the northern German city's Outer Alster Lake, is run by the center.

Better known as the Blue Mosque, the Imam Ali Mosque is one of Germany’s oldest mosques.

In reaction to the hostile move, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the German Ambassador to Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel on Wednesday.

While warning the German government about the consequences of such destructive actions, the West European Affairs Director General of the Foreign Ministry stated in this meeting, "Such actions are a clear example of confronting the freedom of thought and expression and actually promoting violence and extremism."

Shortly after the controversial incident, Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs held a phone talk with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The Iranian diplomat expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent action and strongly condemned it, saying, "The closure of Islamic centers in Germany is a completely politically-motivated action in line with anti-Islamism as well as in line to secure the interests of the Zionist regime. The acting Iranian foreign minister further warned the German government it must accept the consequences of such an action.

Regarding the recent closure of Islamic centers in her country, Germany's foreign minister said "In accordance with the law, these centers can pursue their rights through legal mechanisms in Germany."

Baerbock further emphasized the necessity of efforts to find solutions to solve the disputes that have emerged, voicing hope that the barriers to the relations will be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

In another reaction, Bagheri took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote that the German authorities' action against IZH, as one of the oldest Islamic centers in Europe that was established by prominent

Shia Marja' grand Ayatollah Borujerdi 70 years ago, is unjustified and unwarranted and constitutes a grave violation of fundamental rights of freedom of religion and thought, the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X.



It is just a gift to extremists, radical elements, and supporters of terrorism, he added.



It is no surprise that the terrorist apartheid regime of Israel is keen to (ab)use every opportunity to distract the world public opinion from its continuing genocide of Palestinians, and has welcomed Germany's action against the Blue Mosque, Bagheri Kani emphasized.

Iran seminaries slam Germany's shocking action

The holy city of Qom-based administrative office of the seminaries issued a statement on Sunday noting that the closure of Islamic institutions will instead expose the hypocrisy of those claiming to uphold freedom of religion and expression. The move was reminiscent of the racist policies of the Nazi regime in Germany.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian source of emulation Ayatollah Hossein Noori Hamedani termed the act as a violation of the rights of freedom-seeking people.

The center enjoys 70 years of activity in promoting religion, spirituality, peace, freedom, security, friendship, and serving humanity, he added.

In a related development, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) in Iran denounced the shutdown of the IZH, urging the followers of all religions to hold the German government accountable.

The move is regarded as the final episode of a scenario designed by the Zionist lobbies, the ICRO added.

Head of the London-based Islamic Human Rights Commission Masoud Shajareh has decried recent raids on the center's properties as a symbol of the war against Islam.

Sharajeh stated that the current situation is a direct result of increasing Islamophobia and efforts to supplant authentic Islam with a version aligned with liberal ideals.

He underlined that the West aims to disconnect religion from politics, economics, and society, presenting it as a purely personal matter, which fundamentally contradicts the principles of original Islam.

