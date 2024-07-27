Bagheri censures closure of Islamic centers in Germany

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs spoke on the phone with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock about the recent illegal and anti-human rights move by the German police in closing Islamic centers in Germany, including the recent closure of Hamburg Islamic Center.

In the phone call, Bagheri Kani expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent action and strongly condemned it, saying that, "The closure of Islamic centers in Germany is a completely politically-motivated action in line with anti-Islamism as well as in line with the goal of securing the interests of the Zionist regime. The acting Iranian foreign minister further warned the German government it must accept the consequences of such an action.

Regarding the recent closure of Islamic centers in her country, Germany's foreign minister said that, "In accordance with the law, these centers can pursue their rights through legal mechanisms in Germany."

Baerbock further emphasized the necessity of efforts to find solutions to solve the disputes that have emerged, voicing hope that the barriers to the relations will be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

Further, in the phone call, views were exchanged revolving the latest developments in the region, talks between Iran and the remaining participants to the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA on the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions, and some bilateral consular issues.

