Jul 24, 2024, 11:55 AM

In Islamophobic move;

Germany shuts down Islamic Center Hamburg

Germany shuts down Islamic Center Hamburg

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – In line with the Islamophobic policies of Western and European countries, Germany shut down the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) on Wednesday.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser claimed on Wednesday that the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) would be banned for propagating extremism, Dnyuz reported.

Also. dozens of German police forces raided the Blue Mosque in Hamburg early on Wednesday morning.

The mosque, located in a central upmarket area on the shore of the northern German city's Outer Alster Lake, is run by the Islamic Centre Hamburg, according to Yahoo News.

The Imam Ali Mosque, known locally as the Blue Mosque, is one of Germany’s oldest mosques.

