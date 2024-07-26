Iran strongly condemns Germany's ban on Islamic center

The German authorities' action against IZH, as one of the oldest Islamic centers in Europe that was established by prominent

Shia Marja' grand Ayatollah Borujerdi 70 years ago, is unjustified and unwarranted and constitues a grave violation of fundamental rights of freedom of religion and thought, the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X.



It is just a gift to extremists, radical elements and supporters of terrorism, he added.



It is no surprise that the terrorist apartheid regime of Israel that is keen to (ab)use every opportunity for distracting the world public opinion from its continuing genocide of Palestinians, has welcomed German's action against the Blue Mosque, Bagheri Kani emphasized.



Only the German goverment shall be responsible for all the consequences of this unjustified act, he noted.



The Islamic Republic of Iran, along with the broader Muslim community and Iranians abroad, supports the promotion of Iranian-Islamic thought and civilisation, as well as the protection of the rights of Muslims and Iranians in every part of the world, including Germany, he concluded.

MA/Spox. Channel