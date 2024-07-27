IZH closure signals West animosity towards Iran: MP

In an interview with the Mehr news agency, MP Mohammad Amir who represents Ahvaz constituency in the Iranian Parliament pointed to the recent decision of the German government to shut down and ban the activities of the Islamic center in Hamburg and stated, “The Islamic Center in Hamburg has been operating in the religious activities for several years. When the new ruling group took power in Germany, whose victory was influenced by the Zionist lobby, this center was targeted for supporting the Lebanese Hezbollah."

The lawmaker said that while the German government pointed to reasons such as promoting Shia religion and its alleged support for democracy, and freedom in the Western countries for its decision to ban the IZH, Amir noted that the Western states, including Germany always look at Islamic groups and associations with suspicion and pessimism.

The whole world should know that these countries, contrary to their alleged support for democracy and freedom of speech, are doing these behaviors contrary to their claims, he continued.

He added that capitalism in nature supports the countries that are obedient to them, while it seeks to introduce the countries that want to be independent as part of the Axis of Evil or being against democracy.

In line with the Islamophobic policies of Western and European countries, Germany shut down the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) on Wednesday.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser claimed on Wednesday that the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) would be banned for propagating extremism.

Dozens of German police forces raided the Blue Mosque in Hamburg early on Wednesday morning.

The mosque, located in a central upmarket area on the shore of the northern German city's Outer Alster Lake, is run by the Islamic Centre Hamburg.

MA/6177362