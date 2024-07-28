Iran seminaries condemn Germany’s closure of Islamic centers

The holy city of Qom-based administrative office of the seminaries issued a statement on Sunday emphasizing that the closure of Islamic institutions will instead expose the hypocrisy of those claiming to uphold freedom of religion and expression.

It pointed to the German government's decision to shut down the Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH) on Wednesday, saying the move was reminiscent of the racist policies of the Nazi regime in Germany

Known as the Blue Mosque, the IZH was the oldest mosque in Hamburg and an important Islamic center for Shia Muslims in Europe.

The statement further criticized the German government, along with other Western states, for their claims of supporting freedom of expression and religion while supporting the Israeli aggression against the defenseless people of Gaza.

It further called on Islamic countries to respond appropriately to Germany's actions and urged the German government to reverse its decision and make amends.

MNA/IRN