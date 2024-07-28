  1. Politics
Jul 28, 2024, 9:35 AM

Bagheri Kani:

Iran, China determined to develop bilateral cooperation

Iran, China determined to develop bilateral cooperation

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Zong Peiwu has said that the Iranian and Chinese governments are determined to boost bilateral cooperation.

During the Saturday meeting in Tehran, Bagheri Kani and Peiwu discussed important issues related to regional and international cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

Bagheri Kani highlighted that Iran and China are both significant players in the international arena, adding that enhancing cooperation between the two countries through their involvement in intergovernmental groups such as BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would strengthen bilateral ties.

Hailing China’s position on the developments in Gaza, he stressed the need to strengthen consultations to immediately and unconditionally stop the crimes and genocide of the Zionist regime.

Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador added that mutual political trust along with the strong determination of officials from both countries, forms a solid foundation for Tehran-Beijing cooperation.

He also expressed the Chinese government's commitment to implementing its comprehensive cooperation agreement plan with the Islamic Republic.

AMK/IRN85550592

News ID 218468

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News