Iran, China determined to develop bilateral cooperation

During the Saturday meeting in Tehran, Bagheri Kani and Peiwu discussed important issues related to regional and international cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

Bagheri Kani highlighted that Iran and China are both significant players in the international arena, adding that enhancing cooperation between the two countries through their involvement in intergovernmental groups such as BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would strengthen bilateral ties.

Hailing China’s position on the developments in Gaza, he stressed the need to strengthen consultations to immediately and unconditionally stop the crimes and genocide of the Zionist regime.

Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador added that mutual political trust along with the strong determination of officials from both countries, forms a solid foundation for Tehran-Beijing cooperation.

He also expressed the Chinese government's commitment to implementing its comprehensive cooperation agreement plan with the Islamic Republic.

