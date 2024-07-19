  1. Politics
Bagheri Kani criticises US approach in Iran's nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) –  Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani stated that the US claims that unilateralism can bring peace, stability and security in the world have failed.

"US approaches both in nuclear negotiations with Iran and Palestine and aggression by the Zionists showed Gaza that they not only cannot be part of the solution, but that they themselves are the main obstacle," Bagheri Kani added.

He told reporters that unfortunately, in the current situation in the region, the crime and genocide by the Zionists continues, and at some points in time, this crime manifests itself more strongly.

"Another issue is the threat posed by the aggressor and occupying Zionists to Lebanon. From time to time, in this recent period, they raise threats against Lebanon and that there is a possibility and probability of a military attack on Lebanon," he added.

