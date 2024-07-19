UN hails Iran's constructive role in humanitarian issues

While expressing her satisfaction with this meeting, Msuya explained the efforts of the United Nations, the Secretary General of this organization and herself in connection with humanitarian issues and sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In this meeting, Bagheri Kani pointed to the killing of innocent people in Gaza by the Zionist regime as a clear example of the genocide of Palestinians and their forced deportation, and emphasized the need for the international community to pay attention to these crimes and take immediate measures to prevent them from continuing.

Bagheri Kani also called for a strong and urgent management of the United Nations to completely remove the blockage of the Rafah border and send humanitarian aid to Gaza, and said, "The United Nations can count on the capacity of the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve peace and security in the region."

