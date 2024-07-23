  1. Economy
Jul 23, 2024, 2:01 PM

Iran imports 10,000 passenger cars in 4-month period

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Some 10,000 passenger cars were imported into the country in the first four months of this year of 1403 in the Iranian calendar (March 21 to June 22, 2024).

The report added that 9,592 passenger cars, valued at $192.28 million, were imported into the country in that four-month period.

Some 439 passenger cars, valued at $12 million, were imported into the country in the first four months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2023).

Iran has ramped up imports of cars this year amid efforts to ease soaring prices in the domestic market.

