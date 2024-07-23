  1. Economy
Jul 23, 2024, 1:55 PM

Iran imports over 120 tons of gold ingot in 4 months: IRICA

Iran imports over 120 tons of gold ingot in 4 months: IRICA

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iran imported 12.260 tons of the gold ingot, valued at $779 million, in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 June 22, 2024).

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) noted that 3.36 tons of the gold ingot, valued at $197 million, were imported into the country in the first four months of the previous Iranian calendar year March 21 to June 22, 2023), showing a considerable increase as much as fourfold.

More than 90 percent of the gold ingots have been imported into the country in this period via the customs office of Imam Khomeini (RA) International airport (IKIA), the report added.

The customs offices of Bashmaq, Tabriz, Mashhad, Piranshahr and Yazd were the other customs offices which recorded imports of the gold bullion bars into the country from March 21 t June 22, 2024.

MA/6174104

News ID 218258
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News