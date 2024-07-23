  1. Politics
Kharrazi:

Pezeshkian outlook in interacting with world states positive

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – The head of Iran’s Strategic Council of Foreign Relations (SCFR) said that the outlook of Iranian President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian in interacting with the countries in the world is positive.

In his meeting with the president-elect, Kamal Kharrazi voices his readiness to cooperate with the administration of President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian in enhancing the foreign relations of the Islamic Republic with the world countries in the international arenas.

He further pointed out that the new Iranian president would strengthen Iran’s relations with other countries in the world.

Kharrazi called for establishing cooperation and interaction with the new administration in line with strengthening foreign policy of the country in establishing relations with the countries in the world, the issue of which will help solve the regional problems to a great extent.

Kharrazi also hailed Pezeshkian’s victory in the presidential election as a manifestation of the will of the Iranian nation, saying that the election has enhanced the country’s dignity in the world.

Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won the presidential race in a runoff with Saeed Jalili on Friday, becoming the ninth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He won the snap election that was held more than a month after former president Ebrahim Raeisi was martyred in a copter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

