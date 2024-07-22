5 pres. , 10 parl. speakers to visit Iran for inauguration

It is now certain that five presidents and ten parliament speakers will attend President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration, said Mojtaba Yousefi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s presiding board on Monday.

He added that the swearing-in ceremony will be held in the parliament on July 30, after the endorsement ceremony in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and some government and military officials on July 28.

According to the official results released by the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran on July 6, Pezeshkian was elected as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic with 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes in the July 5 presidential elections runoff.

MNA