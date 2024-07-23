Pezeshkian inauguration to be held next Tuesday: MP

Spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board Hojjatoleslam Alireza Salimi stated that the Parliament members will welcome the delegations and foreign officials who are guests at the inauguration ceremony of the president on Tuesday morning.

The inauguration ceremony of Masoud Pezeshkian will be held on Tuesday evening at the general assembly of the parliament.

Five presidents and ten parliament speakers will attend President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration.

