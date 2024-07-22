All Iran borders have full security: IRGC Cmdr.

The IRGC acts vigorously to stabilize sustainable and multifaceted security in Iran, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour stated, addressing a meeting of the IRGC Ground Force commanders in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Monday.

Commanders of the ground forces of IRGC review mission plans and priorities by holding meetings at different times every year which the recent one took place in Mashhad.

Considering the vicissitudes of world security and the importance and standing of Iran, fomenting insecurity in the region, particularly at Iran’s borders is on the agenda of the enemy, he added.

The commander said that there are no troubles with border security issues, stressing that his forces act strongly to boost preparedness and update their capabilities to combat the organized evil plots hatched by the enemies to make the frontiers insecure.

The IRGC has carried out extensive plans in recent years for the development of border provinces and underprivileged areas, such as in the southeastern provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan.

IRGC forces have been also actively involved in rescue and relief operations in natural disasters across Iran.

SD/ISN1403043120167