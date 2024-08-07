Iran, Iraq sign joint MoU to enhance border security

During a joint meeting between the commander of the Iraqi Border Guards Force One, Dler Farzanda, and the Iranian border guard commander in West Azarbaijan Province, Brigadier General Mohammad Ahmadi, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed.

The MoU emphasized the enhancement of security along the common borders and the effective presence of the Border Guard of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in the border areas.

Brigadier General Ahmadi mentioned that during the meeting, discussions took place regarding border movement, improved border control, and management with the Iraqi side.

Agreements for sustainable security along the common borders and the establishment and expansion of Iraqi border posts in the region to enhance security were approved during the meeting, he added.

One of the meeting's priorities was the intensification of border control measures and the improvement of the livelihoods of border residents, he highlighted.

Additionally, Brigadier General Ahmadi underlined that security for pilgrims crossing the Tamerchin border was emphasized, especially given that it is the third year of pilgrims using this route.

