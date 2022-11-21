IRGC strengthening forces in NW Iran to confront terrorists

“Following the movements of villains and anti-Iran separatist terrorist groups in the northwest of the country, and the creation of villainy and insecurity in some areas, the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base of the IRGC Ground Force, by strengthening its own forces within the scope of the mission’s geography and taking advantage of the cooperation of the valiant local people, embarks on resolutely confronting insecurity factors in the region,” the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base of the IRGC Ground Force said in a statement on Sunday.

“While emphasizing that we consider the security of the region and the honorable and valiant people of the border provinces of the northwest as our red line, we strongly warn the armed villains and mercenary terrorists of the global arrogance that in case they press ahead with their villainy and create insecurity and disturbance for the people, the combatants of Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base and other security forces will put decisive action against them on the agenda,” it added.

The enemies of the Iranian nation have experienced many times that the brave forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, alongside the valiant people of the region, have neutralized the plots of mercenary groups of global arrogance and protected lasting security and stability, the statement noted.

MNA/5636756