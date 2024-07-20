Iran, Thailand mull over strengthening parliamentary ties

In this meeting, the parties discussed ways to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation, especially interactions between the parliaments of the two countries.

Heydari also called for the assisstance of the Thai Parliament to expand the economic relations between the two countries.

Iran's ambassador in Bangkok, while conveying warm greetings of the Iranian Parliment Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, invited Wan Muhamad Noor to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran.

The speaker of Thailand's House of Representatives also congratulated the successful holding of the presidential elections in Iran, and he wished success to Pezeshkian in fulfilling his important responsibilities.

