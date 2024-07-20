Lotería to compete at Spanish film festival

Based on a true story, the film narrates the story about the time when due to the travel ban imposed on Iran in 2017, immigrants were forced to cross the border illegally into the United States.

The movie "Lotería", which was made in Mexico in late 2021, has so far won more than 10 different international awards and has been screened in numerous international film festivals.

The International Film Festival of Active Nonviolence (FICNOVA) was initially organized from a few grassroots teams of World without Wars and without Violence. But as the project became known, many friends in other organizations and fronts, who share New Humanism and nonviolence, joined in to create new spaces, or venues in different cities around the world.

The promoting team in Madrid, in agreement with the rest of the organizers in other cities, formed the non-profit humanist association FICNOVA in Spain, focused on the organization of the festival and the dissemination of the culture of nonviolence all over the world. Today the festival works in collaboration with all of them.

